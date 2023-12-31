               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kazakhstan Leads Among Central Asian Countries In GDP Growth


12/31/2023 3:10:18 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Kazakhstan holds a prominent position in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) among Central Asian countries, Trend reports.

According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) analysts' estimates for 2023, Kazakhstan's GDP is projected to reach $259.3 billion at current prices, reflecting a 15% increase in value (US$33.8 billion) compared to 2022-the highest growth in the region.

Kazakhstan's GDP surpasses the combined GDP of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.

IMF economists predict that by 2028, Kazakhstan's GDP will reach US$354.7 billion, showing a 36.8% increase or US$95.4 billion compared to the current year.

The GDP per capita outlook for 2023 is noteworthy: nearly $13,000 in Kazakhstan, approaching Russia's figure. This is 11 times higher than in Tajikistan, 7.1 times more than in Kyrgyzstan, and 5.2 times more than in Uzbekistan.

