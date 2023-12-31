Kazakhstan Leads Among Central Asian Countries In GDP Growth

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Kazakhstan holds
a prominent position in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) among
Central Asian countries, Trend reports.
According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) analysts'
estimates for 2023, Kazakhstan's GDP is projected to reach $259.3
billion at current prices, reflecting a 15% increase in value
(US$33.8 billion) compared to 2022-the highest growth in the
region.
Kazakhstan's GDP surpasses the combined GDP of Uzbekistan,
Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan.
IMF economists predict that by 2028, Kazakhstan's GDP will reach
US$354.7 billion, showing a 36.8% increase or US$95.4 billion
compared to the current year.
The GDP per capita outlook for 2023 is noteworthy: nearly
$13,000 in Kazakhstan, approaching Russia's figure. This is 11
times higher than in Tajikistan, 7.1 times more than in Kyrgyzstan,
and 5.2 times more than in Uzbekistan.
