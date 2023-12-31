4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Occurred In Southeast Of Türkiye

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31 . A 4.5 magnitude
earthquake occurred in the southeast of Türkiye.
The Turkish Natural Disasters and Emergency Management Agency
(AFAD) released information about this, Trend reports.
The earthquake occurred in Hakkari province.
The epicenter was located at a depth of 2.52 kilometers.
No damage was recorded as a result of the natural disaster.
