Number Of Killed In Gaza Strip Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The death toll
in the Gaza Strip has reached more than 21.8 thousand people since
October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health says, Trend reports.
According to information, more than 150 people were killed in
the Gaza Strip during the day, and another 286 people were injured.
The total number of wounded exceeded 56.4 thousand people.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
