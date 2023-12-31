Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On Occasion Of New Year (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Vice-President
of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public
Union Leyla Aliyeva extended her congratulations to the people of
Azerbaijan on the occasion of the New Year, Trend reprots.
In a social media post, Leyla Aliyeva said:“Happy New Year! I
wish you health, happiness, and lots of love! God bless you all!
Thank you very much!”
MENAFN31122023000187011040ID1107672709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.