Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Congratulates People Of Azerbaijan On Occasion Of New Year (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva extended her congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the New Year, Trend reprots.

In a social media post, Leyla Aliyeva said:“Happy New Year! I wish you health, happiness, and lots of love! God bless you all! Thank you very much!”