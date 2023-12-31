Kalpataru Projects Awarded New Orders Of INR 3,244 CRORES

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru | Friday, 29 December 2023: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL), one of the largest Engineering & Construction companies listed in India, along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of INR 3,244 Crores.



The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows:



Â· Orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business including KPIL\'s largest ever design & build contract for construction of a large-size residential buildings project in South India with a build-up area of approx. 13 million square feet from a reputed developer



Â· Order for design & construction of an underground metro rail project, signifying KPIL\'s foray into electric mobility business with TBM tunnelling scope



Â· Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business from overseas markets



Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPIL, said, \"We are delighted to announce strategic order wins across diverse businesses. Our foray into underground metro rail tunnelling project reaffirms our commitment to sustainable urban infrastructure development. Our largest ever order win in our B&F business, on design & build basis, from a reputed developer for a large residential buildings project in South India further fortifies our position as a leading player in this space. The nature of these large order wins, involving engineering scope, reflect on our growing capabilities across diversified portfolio of business.\"



Mr. Mohnot added, \"Our YTD FY24 order inflows now stand at approximately â‚117,685 crores, providing a robust foundation for sustained future growth.\"





About Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL)



KPIL is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in Power Transmission & Distribution, Buildings & Factories, Water Supply & Irrigation, Railways, Oil & Gas Pipelines, Urban Mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), Highways and Airports. KPIL is currently executing projects in over 30 countries and has a global footprint in over 70 countries. KPIL has maintained a leadership position in all its major businesses backed by strong organisational capabilities, superior technical know-how, and adherence to best-in-class sustainability standards.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...