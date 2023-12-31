Kuwait PM Extends Condolences Over UAE Royal's Death

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable on Sunday to UAE President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, expressing deepest condolences over the death of Sheikha Muhra Bint Khalid Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan. (end) hb

