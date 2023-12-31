Hostile Drone Shot Down N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- A bomb-laden drone was shot down while attempting to hit a military base of the Global Coalition against Daesh at Irbil airport, northern Iraq, on Sunday.

The downing of the drone resulted in neither human nor material damage, according to a brief statement from the anti-terror directorate of Kurdistan region.

Earlier today, spokesman of the Kurdistan Regional Government, said that two drones attacked the premises of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces in Salahddin district in Irbil, inflicting material damage. (end) abk

