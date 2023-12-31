Security Forces Kill 8 Militants In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (KUNA) -- Security forces have killed eight militants in two different operations in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and southwestern Balochistan provinces, said the military on Sunday.

According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces have killed three terrorists attempting to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the general area of Batwar in Bajaur District of KPK.

Weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The military further said that in another incident, terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on a Pakistani Border Post in the general area of Spinwam area of North Waziristan District in KPK.

Pakistani troops responded appropriately, causing considerable losses to the terrorists.

However, during the exchange of fire, a Pakistan army soldier embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.

The military said, "Pakistan has consistently been urging the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border."

It is expected that the Interim Afghan Government fulfills its obligations and denies the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan, it added.

Moreover, at least five terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general Mashkai area of Balochistan's Awaran district, said ISPR.

It said that security forces conducted the IBO over the reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, after an intense exchange of fire between Pakistani troops and the terrorists, five terrorists were killed.

The terrorists' hideout was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, the ISPR said, adding that an operation was being carried out to eliminate other terrorists in the area.

"The security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan," the statement by ISPR concluded.

The security operations come at a time when the Pakistan military is carrying out operations against militants after the banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government last year.

Earlier in the month, 25 soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in two separate incidents on a single day in Kolachi and Darazinda areas of KPK. (end)

