28,822 Martyrs, Missing Persons Since Start Of Aggression Against Gaza

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army carried out 1,825 massacres that resulted in 28,822 fatalities and missing people, including 9,100 children, during 86 days of aggression against the Gaza Strip, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.The number of people with injuries soared to 56,451, whereas the total number of displaced people surpassed 1.8 million, the office said Sunday in a statement.

