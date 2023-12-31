Israeli Police Kill Palestinian Who Carried Out Stabbing Attack In East Jerusalem

Occupied Jerusalem, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- A young Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli occupation police after carrying out a stabbing attack close to the Mishor Adumim settlement, east of Jerusalem, in which two occupation security guards were injured.The Israeli occupation police announced earlier the martyrdom (neutralization) of the young man who carried out the attack, according to the Israeli Kan channel.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.