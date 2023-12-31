Israeli Army Demobilizes 5 Brigades Participating In Aggression Against Gaza

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The Israeli army decided to demobilize five combat brigades involved in the aggression against the Gaza Strip.The occupation army decided to demobilize 5 combat brigades operating in the Gaza Strip, including the 551 and 14 reserve brigades, in addition to 3 training brigades, the Israeli Army Radio said on Sunday.

