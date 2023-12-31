UNRWA: Hundreds Of Thousands Of Displaced Gazans Live In The Open

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

London, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- Director of Communications at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Juliette Touma, said that many of the Gaza Strip's displaced people reside in public areas and in the open.This follows a fresh wave of displacement in the Gaza Strip, according to the BBC.Violent fighting in Khan Yunis and other parts of the Strip has resulted in the displacement of at least 100,000 people from various regions to southern Gaza in recent days, specifically to Rafah on the Egyptian border, according to officials from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).