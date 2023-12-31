               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Israeli Officer, Soldier Killed In Northern, Central Gaza, Says Israeli Occupation Army


12/31/2023 3:04:05 PM

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- An Israeli officer and soldier were killed in battles in the northern and central Gaza Strip, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC) cited the Israeli occupation army as saying on Sunday.
Yesterday, the Israeli army revealed the deaths of three commanders and one soldier amid clashes with Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza.

