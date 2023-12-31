Israeli Government Appoints New Foreign Minister

Amman, December 31 (Petra) -- The Israeli government Sunday appointed a new Minister of Foreign Affairs in a previously arranged ministerial reshuffle, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP).According to a statement by the Israeli government, Minister Yisrael Katz was appointed to the position of Foreign Minister, replacing Eli Cohen, who was appointed Minister of Energy and Infrastructure to succeed the former.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.