Israel Launches Airstrikes, Shelling In Lebanese Border Towns

Beirut, December 31 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Sunday carried out airstrikes and shelling in Lebanese border towns, according to a Lebanese security official.The military source said the towns of Marwahin, Jabal al-Blat and Alma al-Shaab on the Labouneh-Naqoura side and the outskirts of Ramia were targeted.Separately, Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros Al Rai condemned the silence of the international community about the Israeli war on Gaza.Al Rai said in Sunday Mass sermon, "Words cannot be found to condemn the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and its children, women and elderly in their safe homes, hospitals, mosques and churches."