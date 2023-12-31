Telecom Q3 2023 Report: Surge In Fixed Voice And Mobile Broadband Subscriptions, 5G Adoption Rises

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 31 (Petra) -- The subscriber base for fixed voice communication services escalated to 492,824 in Q3 2023, as reported by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC). This surge is attributed to a 67% uptake in the residential segment and 33% in the business sector.The TRC's statistical report, released on Sunday, encompasses a granular analysis of telecommunications sector metrics, encompassing fixed-line telephony, mobile networks, broadband connectivity, and dedicated leased lines.The report delineates that fixed telephony services recorded approximately 12 million call minutes within the quarter, with a predominant allocation of 88% towards domestic telecommunication and a residual 12% to international call traffic. This distribution underscores the entrenched reliance on local voice communication channels over global connections.In the mobile broadband sphere, the TRC's findings reveal a robust subscription count reaching 7.86 million, bifurcated into 74% prepaid and 26% postpaid models.Notably, the advent of 5G technology has garnered a foothold with 5,002 subscriptions, signifying a nascent yet growing adoption of next-gen wireless communication.The mobile voice segment reported a staggering 8 billion minutes of traffic, skewed heavily towards local calls at 97%, with international calls constituting a mere 3%.The report also chronicles the SMS (Short Message Service) landscape, with approximately 291 million messages dispatched during this period.This metric reflects the enduring presence of SMS in a landscape increasingly dominated by instant messaging platforms.The mobile subscription penetration rate is pegged at 68.4%, indicative of the extensive mobile network outreach amongst the Jordanian populace.For fixed broadband services, the TRC report tallies 805,434 subscriptions, translating to a 34% penetration rate. Data consumption in this vertical is pronounced, with an aggregate usage nearing one billion gigabytes. The mean monthly usage per subscriber stands at 423 gigabytes, highlighting substantial data throughput in fixed-line internet services.Lastly, the report touches upon the leased line service sector, a pivotal element in enterprise-level telecommunications, recording approximately 20,000 subscriptions as of Q3 2023.This comprehensive statistical compendium from the TRC provides pivotal insights into the dynamic telecommunication sector in Jordan, shedding light on user trends, service uptake, and technological proliferation across various communication modalities.