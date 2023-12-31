Israeli Health Ministry Chose ״Mashrokit״ For Social Media Boost

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roni Arzi, CEO, Mashrokit

The social media budget of the fourth largest government office in Israel is being transferred to Michal & Roni Arzi's Mashrokit Social Media Agency.

MODIIN, ISRAEL, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most important ministries during the current war between Israel and Hamas, the Ministry of Health, is transferring its social media budget to the social media agency Mashrokit of Michal and Roni Arzi . The social networks budget of the ministry, which is under the responsibility of Minister Uriel Bosso, is the fourth largest in Israel, standing at about one million ILS per year.

The Ministry of Health, as mentioned, chose Mashrokit following a tender carried out as part of the central tender for the provision of digital services in a production model, by the Chief Accountant in the Ministry of Finance.

The Ministry of Health has over half a million followers on Facebook. In the last year, the Ministry of Health published 295 posts and received over 307 thousand likes, shares, and comments, placing it second in Israel in terms of influence on a government ministry's Facebook page, after the Ministry of Education. Among the government ministries, the Ministry of Health received the most views in the last year on its YouTube channel - over 8 million views, and on Instagram, the ministry has 77 thousand followers, slightly less than the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with 83 thousand followers.

The choice of Mashrokit comes in light of the agency's extensive experience in advertising for government and public agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labor, Ministry of National Security, Ministry of Communications, the National Digital office, Rishon LeZion City, Bat Yam City, and the Israeli Bar Association. This is alongside work with clients from other sectors, including the cellular providers, newspapers, real estate companies, Large Non-Profit associations, and more.

Roni Arzi, CEO of Mashrokit, said after winning the tender: "The coronavirus period led the Ministry of Health to increased and efficient use of it's social media channels. A period of war that brings with it a large number of physically and mentally injured, also challenges the social channels of the Ministry of Health to explain, calm, and guide the citizens of the country, and we are excited to join the New Media family of the Ministry of Health, to find together with the wonderful team of the ministry the unique colors of it and to express them in existing and new social media channels. There is much interesting work ahead of us."

