Deluxe Holiday Homes Partners With Russian Travel Agencies To Accept MIR Cards

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the first company in the UAE to accept Russian MIR Cards, Deluxe Holiday Homes is breaking new ground in the hospitality industry. Through its partnerships with Russian travel agencies, the company is able to offer Russian visitors a seamless and hassle-free payment experience. Now, they can easily book a furnished apartment or villa for their vacation stay using their MIR Cards.According to the latest official statistics released by the Dubai Economy & Tourism Ministry, the city has experienced a substantial increase in tourist arrivals from Russia. In the period from January to October 2023, Dubai welcomed over 1.8 million Russian visitors, marking a significant boost in tourism from the region. This surge in Russian tourists positions Russia as the fourth-largest source market for visitors to Dubai, highlighting the city's growing appeal as a global travel destination. The influx of Russian tourists is a testament to Dubai's diverse attractions and its status as a hub for international tourism.Russian citizens have long faced challenges when it comes to transporting money in dollars while traveling to Dubai. With the acceptance of MIR Cards, these concerns are now a thing of the past. Whether it's for business or leisure, Russian travelers can rely on their MIR Cards to make secure and convenient payments at Deluxe Holiday Homes.MIR is a Russian payment system that was adopted by the Central Bank of Russia in 2017. It has since gained popularity and acceptance in the Russian Federation and 12 other countries, including Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Vietnam, and Cyprus. With over 113.6 million MIR cards issued by the end of 2021, it has become the preferred payment option for many Russians.By accepting MIR Cards, the company is able to provide Russian travelers with a payment method that is familiar and convenient. This sets Deluxe Holiday Homes apart from its competitors, as it is the first company in the UAE to offer this payment option since the imposition of Western sanctions.In addition to MIR Cards, Deluxe Holiday Homes also accepts a range of other payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, American Express, PayPal, bank transfers, and cash. This flexibility ensures that customers have multiple options to choose from, making their booking process as smooth and convenient as possible.Deluxe Holiday Homes, the largest holiday homes operator in Dubai, is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the hospitality industry. By partnering with Russian travel agencies to accept MIR Cards, the company is not only meeting the needs of its Russian customers but also staying ahead of the competition. As the market share of MIR Cards in Dubai's payment industry is currently non-existent due to Western sanctions, Deluxe Holiday Homes is poised to gain a significant advantage by tapping into this untapped market.Cementing its status as a key player in the hotel and vacation rentals industry, Deluxe Holiday Homes has announced its robust portfolio, comprising over 650 elegantly furnished and fully serviced holiday homes. These premium accommodations are strategically located in Dubai's most sought-after areas, including Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and beyond, spanning over 35 dynamic communities in the city.Having successfully hosted more than 100,000 guests, Deluxe Holiday Homes stands out as a preferred choice for travelers seeking short-term accommodations. The company offers a diverse selection of hotel-like apartments and villas, designed to cater to the discerning needs of guests looking for the perfect blend of luxury, comfort, and convenience.For Russian citizens traveling to Dubai, the acceptance of MIR Cards by Deluxe Holiday Homes is a game-changer. They can now enjoy a hassle-free and secure payment experience when booking their stay at Deluxe Holiday Homes. With its commitment to providing exceptional service and innovative solutions, Deluxe Holiday Homes continues to redefine the standards of the hospitality industry.For more information about Deluxe Holiday Homes and its acceptance of MIR Cards, please visit .

