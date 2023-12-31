Saudi Team Arrives In Doha For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Saudi Arabia's national team arrived in Doha, the capital of the State of Qatar, ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup tournament that will be held in the country in January.

The Green Falcons will train at the Sealine Resort during the period from December 31 to January 11.

During their training period, they will play three friendly matches against the Lebanese national team on January 4, then against the Palestine national team on January 9, followed by a third match against the Hong Kong national team on January 10.

The delegation was received upon its arrival at Hamad International Airport by the 2023 Asian Cup Organizing Committee. For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Football Federation, Yasser bin Hassan Al-Misehal, extended his thanks and appreciation to the 2023 Asian Cup Organizing Committee for the warm reception and generous hospitality.

The national team delegation left Riyadh on Sunday morning from King Khalid International Airport.

The Saudi team is the second one to arrive in Doha after India's Blue Tigers , arrived on Saturday, December 30, 2023.