Amir Sends Condolence To President Of UAE


12/31/2023 2:25:50 PM

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, on the death of Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, mother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan.


