Amir Sends Condolence To President Of UAE

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolence to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, on the death of Sheikha Mahra bint Khalid bin Sultan Al Nahyan, mother of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Saeed Al Nahyan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.