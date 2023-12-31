Amir Exchanges Greetings On Occasion Of New Year

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani exchanged cables of congratulations on Sunday, December 31, 2023, with Their Majesties, Excellencies and Highnesses, leaders of friendly countries, on the occasion of the New Year, wishing them good health and happiness, and their peoples further progress and prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.