Traffic Department Update On Road Closure In Lusail

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior in an update announced the road closure and the alternative roads that will be kept open in the area surrounding the Lusail Boulevard.
The boulevard and its surrounding areas will be closed to traffic from today until February 17, 2024.
As can be seen on the map, the main roads from Fox Hills Al Jumayliyah leading to Lusail Boulevard will be closed, instead, the roads around will be kept open for traffic.
Lusail City had initially announced that the main road in the boulevard would be closed to set up for upcoming events that the country will host. Meanwhile, activities at the boulevard are set to kick off at 8:00pm tonight, December 31, featuring laser and fireworks shows.
