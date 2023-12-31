2023 Achievements: Doha Shines As Global Hub For Major Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The capital of the State of Qatar Doha has established its outstanding position on the map of hosting regional and global events during 2023, as a major hub for a variety of events that brings together leaders, experts, and policy makers locally and regionally from all over the world.

Under its wise leadership, the State of Qatar is committed to exploring solutions for various current and future global crises, challenges, and problems, in addition to deepening the culture of dialogue and communication with all parties to propagate peace, stability and prosperity for all peoples in various continents.

In this context, the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani patronized the inauguration of the 44th session of the Supreme Council of Their Majesties, Their Highnesses leaders, and heads of delegations of GCC states, convened at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.

His Highness delivered a speech before the summit in which he hoped that communication and understanding among leaders would contribute to advancing and bolstering the joint Gulf action to achieve the interests of GCC states and the aspirations of their people, enhance the position of the GCC regionally and internationally, offer greater opportunities for growth and prosperity, and contribute to consolidating security and stability in the region and the world.

His Highness pointed out that the summit is held amid the continuation of the dangerous tragedy and the unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe arising from the aggression on the brotherly Palestinian people, especially the people of Gaza Strip, adding that all religious, moral, and humanitarian standards and values have been violated in the occupied Palestine through the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the occupation forces.

The Supreme Council of GCC issued the final statement of the 44th session of the Gulf Summit in which it expressed the GCC countries' readiness to stand with the Palestinian people, in addition to condemning of the aggression on Gaza Strip and calling on the international community to stop the war on Gaza.

The council commended the success of State of Qatar's efforts made in partnership with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States of America in reaching a humanitarian pause deal to mitigate the tragic humanitarian situation in the strip, release the prisoners and detainees, as well as allow the entry of greater number of humanitarian convoys and relief assistance, including fuel dedicated to humanitarian needs.

On Dec. 10, 2023, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the 2023 edition of the Doha Forum under the theme: "Building Shared Futures" at Sheraton Doha Hotel. HH the Amir affirmed his aspiration that the 2023 edition of the Doha Forum will contribute to enriching the discussion among leaders and decision-makers, culminating in concrete proposals and solutions to complex global challenges.

In a post on his official account on X platform, His Highness said the common future of humanity hinges on stability, security, and everyones right to exist.

The forum witnessed constructive discussions and dialogue by policy makers, global leaders, and experts from all over the world, along with the exchange of ideas between them on various issues, which contributed to providing many solutions to address crises and mitigate their impact in various parts of the world.

The Doha Forum has established its position as one of the most important global platforms for dialogue between leaders and decision-makers. It has proven the effectiveness of its results through discussion, proposals, initiatives, and positive communication amid the sharp escalation of polarization in the world, due to deep divisions over the crises and challenges that threaten humanity and ravage the common future of humanity.

On Oct. 2, 2023, HH the Amir patronized the opening ceremony of International Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, under the theme 'Green Desert, Better Environment', at Al Bidda Park, in the presence of a number of Their Highnesses and Their Excellences leaders of the friendly Arab and Islamic states.

The expo's activities will last for 6 months, with the participation of 82 countries and international organizations, including 16 Arab states, 27 African states, 17 European states, 22 Asian states, 3 states from the Latin American continent, in addition to 7 international organizations.

The event is the first -of -its- kind in the region and North Africa and comes as a culmination of the great efforts of the State of Qatar in the field of horticulture and agriculture, and in appreciation of its record of multiple achievements in sustainable development and environmental preservation. It also constitutes a qualitative addition to the various initiatives adopted by Qatar to ensure a safer and more stable future for all peoples of the Earth.

The main building of the expo, which was implemented by the Public Works Authority (Ashghal), has entered the Guinness World Records for having the largest green roof in the world, which extends over an area estimated at nearly 4,031 sqm.

In September 2023, Doha hosted the 10th conference of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments which brought together over 80 participants from the general secretaries, representatives of parliaments, and Arab legislative councils, alongside several representatives of organizations and Arab parliamentary unions.

The State of Qatar, represented by the Shura Council, assumes the presidency of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments, where HE Secretary-General of the Council, Ahmed bin Nasser Ibrahim Al Fadala, was elected President of the Association, on the sidelines of its meeting held in Cairo in February 2022.

Under the patronage of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in cooperation with Qatar Chamber held in August the 9th Made in Qatar exhibition at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Presenting key national industries and Qatari products, the event aimed to encourage the Qatari industry, promote the national product, enhance cooperation between Qatari business owners and local companies.

It also discussed establishing partnerships and alliances that contribute to strengthening the Qatari industry.

Also Under the generous patronage of HH the Amir, Doha hosted in May the 3rd Qatar Economic Forum in cooperation with Bloomberg, an event that brought together over 1,000 business leaders from worldwide.

The forum highlighted the latest trends in finance, energy, health care, and technology, and their role in driving future growth, through a series of interviews, panels, and interactive workshops.

More than 50 regional and international speakers, including government leaders, CEOs, investors, and an elite group of the most prominent influencers from around the world, participated in the forum.

In March 2023, Doha hosted the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries, which adopted the "Doha Declaration," which strengthens the international communitys commitment to the Doha Program of Action 2022-2031 (DPoA) towards the 46 LDCs.

The five-day conference themed "From Potential to Prosperity", stakeholders from countries, bodies, and international institutions pledged over $1.3 billion in the form of grants, investments, loans, aid, development projects, and technical support to positively impact 1.2 billion people in the LDCs - an on-the-ground translation of the DPoA.

The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), in cooperation with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, UN Development Program (UNDP), League of Arab States, and Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) organized the International Conference on Climate Change and Human Rights with the participation of more than 300 experts and stakeholders from different countries around the globe.

The two-day conference aimed to emphasize the importance of rights-based climate action, highlight good practices relevant to the State of Qatar and other active partners, including governments, the United Nations (UN), civil society organizations and companies, and develop recommendations for strengthening cooperation to support rights-based climate action around the globe, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Doha also staged the two-day 11th World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE - 2023), which was held at the Qatar National Convention Center under the slogan 'Creative Fluency: Human Flourishing in the Age of AI'. The summit brought together nearly 7,000 participants, representing various stakeholders in the field of education in the world, including thought leaders, policy makers, innovators, and youth.

The Ministry of Municipality organized the 10th Qatars International Agricultural Exhibition (AgriteQ) with the participation of 675 exhibiting companies from 55 countries including 523 international companies and 152 local companies.

The event witnessed about 35,000 visitors. A scientific conference was held on the sidelines of the exhibition, during which many workshops were held on agriculture and food security issues.

In Oct., 2023, Doha hosted virtually the three-day second high-level forum on food security of the Islamic Organization for Food Security at the Sheraton Doha Hotel.

The forum was an important platform for discussing issues of food security and agricultural development and finding sustainable solutions to the challenges within the OIC member states.

Doha hosted in November the Qatar Sustainability Week (QSW) 2023 with the participation of more than 250 entities and partners in the country, who held over 400 activities and initiatives, in addition to seminars, conferences and technical events on the topics of water, energy, electric vehicles, green buildings and sustainable management of facilities.