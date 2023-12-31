Presidency: No Peace Or Stability Without A Full End Of Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Ramallah / PNN /

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesperson for President Mahmoud Abbas, declared today that there can be no peace or stability without a complete end of the Israeli occupation of all the Palestinian territories, including Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

In response to Netanyahu's recent statements about Israel's plan to take control of the Philadelphi Corridor of the Palestine-Egypt border, Abu Rudeineh emphasized that the first national priorities now are to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and stop the attacks by army-backed Israeli terrorist settler militias on Palestinian cities, villages, and refugee camps in the West Bank.

Abu Rudeineh further asserted that“instead of arming Israel, the U.S. administration should take responsibility for achieving security and stability, not only in Palestine but also to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region.”

“The United States bears the responsibility for implementing international legitimacy resolutions and obliging Israel to cease its aggression,” stated the presidential spokesperson.

He emphasized that the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) is the sole representative of the Palestinian people and the symbol of their independence and sovereignty.