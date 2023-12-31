Citizens Reject Acts Of Arrogance

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Benecio Robinson

Once again, the citizen voice achieved what we had never seen before. The“bocatoreño” (bocatorian) deputy, president of the Budget Commission of the National Assembly and the ruling party apologized for his unfortunate statements about those who do know how to carry out coups d'état in Panama, referring to the party he presides over, the PRD, the political arm of the military, dictatorship.

(1968-1989). Regardless of whether or not his repentance was sincere, what was clear was the power of citizen repudiation over Benicio Robinson's acts of arrogance. Thousands of comments against his words had a devastating effect on his defiant speech. The immediate citizen response was so overwhelming that he had no choice but to apologize for his threats, although clearly, in his way. Although the deputy lost sight of the fact that he presides over the largest political party in the country and that he is a product of participatory democracy, citizens must never forget that it is precisely an active and vigilant citizenry that is called to protect this democracy. Does Panama deserve the re-election of politicians of this ilk? – LA PRENSA, Dec. 31.