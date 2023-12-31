5 Fighters Killed In Balochistan Operation: ISPR

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Five suspected rebels have been killed in an operation in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, the military said on Sunday.

The intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in Awaran district on the night of Dec 30 and Dec 31, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The statement added five fighters were killed after an intense fire exchange during the operation.

The hideout used by the militants was also busted and a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives was recovered, the ISPR said.

“The security forces, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the military said.

