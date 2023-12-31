Sudan Faces Deadly Clashes, Humanitarian Crisis As WFP Stops Operations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) About 35 people died on Friday and more than 150 Sudanese were injured in air raids on Omdurman, a city in the Sudanese capital, and Nyala in the western Darfur region. In Omdurman, an air raid killed six people from one family in the Al-Salha neighborhood.

The Democratic Observatory for Human Rights in Darfur (a legal body) blamed Air Forces for the bombing of Nyala, saying it launched four airstrikes on residential areas, killing and injuring dozens.

The Observatory said that nine people, including children and women, died in one area alone, and many others were killed and injured in other areas of the city, which has been under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for about two months.

The attacks intensified on Thursday and Friday between the Sudanese army and the RSF in several parts of the capital and other cities in Darfur, leading to a severe humanitarian situation.

The states of Northern, Eastern, and Central Sudan are seeing widespread recruitment and mobilization campaigns and arming civilians to support the army against the possible expansion of the RSF to new states after it took over the whole Gezira state.

The Foreign Minister of Djibouti, Mahmoud Ali Youssef, said that Djibouti is hosting a vital meeting for the Sudanese dialogue as the chair of the current session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

“Next week, Djibouti, as the president of IGAD, will facilitate the Sudanese dialogue and host the chair of the Sudanese sovereignty council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan,” the Djiboutian minister wrote on his page on the X platform.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry said that the government of Sudan regrets the delay of the rebel militia in listening to reason and its refusal to stop the destruction of Sudan and its people. It stressed that Al-Burhan was eager to meet with Hemeti to end the Sudanese suffering caused by the militia rebellion.

Because of the clashes in Wad Madani, Gezira state, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), and Doctors Without Borders have suspended their operations in Gezira state, which threatens to worsen the humanitarian crisis in Sudan.

The WFP said in a statement on Saturday that it had to stop delivering aid in the state after a warehouse with enough supplies for 1.5 million people for a month was looted.