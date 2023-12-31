Toobit Announces Listing Of Hedgefi (HEDGE) For Spot Trading On January 1, 2024, At 3 PM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is thrilled to announce the forthcoming listing of HedgeFi (HEDGE) for spot trading, set to go live on January 1, 2024, at 3 PM UTC. HedgeFi is poised to revolutionize Web3 decentralized Hedge Funds, offering users unparalleled opportunities in the DeFi space.

A Gateway to Exceptional APR Opportunities

HedgeFi (HEDGE) emerges as a pioneer in the realm of Web3 decentralized Hedge Funds, boasting an impressive Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of over 200% for its holders. It transcends the traditional DeFi projects by serving as a gateway to a dedicated team, committed to securing optimal APR opportunities daily for users.

More Than Speculation: An Investment in Expertise

Unlike most DeFi projects, HedgeFi isn't about mere speculation; it's an investment in a team's continuous efforts to generate the best APR. Users tap into incredible APR opportunities provided by concentrated liquidity on Defi Automated Market Maker (AMM) platforms like Uniswap V3, Orca, SushiSwap while mitigating capital risks associated with inexperience.

Transparency and Users' Interests Aligned

What sets HedgeFi apart is its unique proposition - users don't hand over their funds for management. Instead, they solely manage the 75% of HEDGE tax fees, ensuring transparency and alignment with users' interests. Purchasing HEDGE isn't just a transaction; it's exposure to the performance of their Assets Under Management (AUM) and the team's competence.

Transition to DAO Governance: A Collaborative Future

For users concerned about trusting the team, an imminent transition to Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) governance is on the horizon. HEDGE is set to evolve into the first true Web3 Decentralized Hedge Fund. This evolution ensures that the core team will receive a modest percentage of Revenue Sharing, aligning incentives and fostering a collaborative future.

Join the HEDGE Trading at Toobit

Toobit invites users and cryptocurrency enthusiasts to engage in spot trading of HedgeFi (HEDGE), starting from January 1, 2024, at 3 PM UTC. Experience the transformative potential of HedgeFi trading on Toobit's secure and user-friendly platform. For the latest information and updates on the HedgeFi (HEDGE) listing, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

