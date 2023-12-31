Qatar's Banks Show Remarkable Agility Despite Global Challenges In 2023: KPMG

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's banks have showcased remarkable agility despite challenges such as surging interest rates, margin pressures, geopolitical uncertainties, and a complex credit environment, KPMG said in a report on Sunday.

Steered by effective cost management, embracing digital transformation, and an unwavering risk-centric approach, banks have not just endured but thrived, preserving robust profitability levels, it said.

In its 'Qatar Banking Perspectives–2023' report, KPMG noted the past year has been one of rapid transformation for Qatar's banking sector.

“We have witnessed the introduction of a range of regulatory enablers designed to facilitate the entry of new digital fintech players and support traditional incumbents in their shift to digital channels. Despite challenges such as rising interest rates, margin pressures, geo-political uncertainty, and a complex credit environment, Qatar's banks have demonstrated remarkable agility,” noted Omar Mahmoud, partner and head (Financial Services) at KPMG in Qatar.

“By managing costs effectively, embracing digital transformation, and maintaining a risk-focused approach, banks have succeeded in preserving robust profitability levels.

“The Qatar Central Bank has also played a crucial role in this journey, by strengthening governance, transparency, accountability, and regulatory reform. These efforts are instrumental in fostering a healthy financial ecosystem,” Mahmoud said.

The report provides an overview of the dynamic landscape of Qatar's banking sector, its emerging trends, and the forces shaping its future.

In this edition, the researchers explore key areas including digital innovation, regulatory changes, fraud detection strategies, and the growing importance of sustainable finance.

“Our aim is to offer decision-makers an invaluable resource for assessing current trends and strategising for a resilient and prosperous banking future,” KPMG said.

The past year witnessed unprecedented transformation in the sector, marked by the introduction of regulatory enablers designed to usher in new digital fintech players while supporting traditional incumbents in their digitisation, it said.

