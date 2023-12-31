Former Palestinian Minister Of Awqaf Martyred In Israeli Airstrike On Maghazi Camp

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Former Palestinian Minister of Awqaf and Religious Affairs and the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Yousef Salama, was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on his home in the Maghazi Camp in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The Israeli occupation warplanes targeted the home of Sheikh Salama, killing him and injuring several members of his family, Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

The Israeli occupation also bombed two houses and three mosques, leaving several Palestinians martyred and injured.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has so far left more than 21,650 martyrs and nearly 56,000 injuries with 70% of the victims being children and women. Thousands are still missing. (QNA)

