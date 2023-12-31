Moi To Start Monitoring Violation By Delivery Motorbikes Not Keeping On Right Track From Jan 15

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has decided to strictly monitor the violation of not keeping the right track of the road by delivery motorbikes.

A post by MoI on its official X account, said that the monitoring will start from January 15. The ministry said this comes as an effort to ensure traffic safety and bring down the number of accidents.

Earlier, the General Directorate of Traffic issued a set of guidelines for delivery bikes as per the first clause of Article (85) of the Traffic Law No. 19/2007. As per the guidelines, the load must be placed on top of the vehicle, it should be organised, arranged and fixed or tied safely so that it is not prone to moving or falling.

The Executive Regulations of the Traffic Law about the specifications of the box state that the delivery box shall be firmly fixed and equipped with suitable and sufficient vibration dampers and that its dimensions shall be within the directed limits: The length of the rear or front box shouldn't exceed 120 cm with its width not more than 60cm. The length of the box, along with the motorcycle is not more than three m and its height should not be more than 120cm above the ground.

The length of the sidebox shouldn't be more than the length of the bike, its width should not be more than 60cm and its height above the ground should not exceed 120cm.

The General Directorate of Traffic has informed that failure to comply with these rules violates Clause 3, Article 85, of Traffic Law, and is liable for a fine of QR 1500.

MENAFN31122023000067011011ID1107672299