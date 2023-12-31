'China's 'Reunification' With Taiwan Inevitable': Xi Jinping's Big Claim During New Year's Speech

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Chinese President Xi Jinping Sunday said China's \"reunification\" with Taiwan is inevitable--striking a stronger tone than last year--while addressing the nation in a speech marking the New Year, ahead of the general elections in the Chinese-claimed island to elect a new leader, Reuters reported claims Taiwan to be its \"sacred territory\". Though Xi Jinping made no mention of military threats in his New Year speech, China has never renounced the use of force to bring it under control.\"The reunification of the motherland is a historical inevitability,\" Reuters quoted the Chinese President as saying, though Xinhua used a simpler translation of his remarks: \"China will surely be reunified\".Also Read | China wants to move ahead, but Xi Jinping is looking to the past\"Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,\" Xi said. The official English translation wrote \"all Chinese\" rather than \"compatriots\".During the last year speech ahead of New Year, Xi said people on either side of the strait are \"members of one and the same family\" and hoped that both sides will work together to \"jointly foster lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation\".Beijing considers the current Vice President Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Party (DPP), a dangerous separatist Read | The India-China dynamic seems set to lead an age of meta-reasonLast year, Xi said only that people on either side of the strait are \"members of one and the same family\" and that he hoped people on both sides will work together to \"jointly foster lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation\".China has taken particular exception to current Vice President Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Party (DPP) and leading in opinion polls by varying margins, saying he is a dangerous separatist Read | New Year 2024: Delhi, Bengaluru, other cities impose restrictions | Details\"Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,\" Xi said. The official English translation wrote \"all Chinese\" rather than \"compatriots\".During last year's speech ahead of New Year, Xi said people on either side of the strait are \"members of one and the same family\" and hoped that both sides would work together to \"jointly foster lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation\".Beijing considers the current Vice President Lai Ching-te, the presidential candidate for Taiwan's ruling Democratic Party (DPP), a dangerous separatist Read | VHP warns of QR code scam ahead of Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya\"As the leading figure of the DPP authorities and current DPP chairman, Lai Ching-te cannot escape his responsibility for this,\" Chen added and Lai have repeatedly offered talks with China, but have been rebuffed to theruling DPP only Taiwan's people can decide their future. Whereas Lai's main opponent Hou Yu-ih from Kuomintang (KMT) favours close ties with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing Saturday said the Republic of China and People's Republic of China \"are not subordinate to each other\", wording he and Tsai have used previously which has also riled Beijing.(With agency inputs)



