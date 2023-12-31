Mumbai: Cop Poses As Food Delivery Agent To Nab Peddler, Seize Drugs Worth ₹10 Lakh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Mumbai Police is considered to be innovative while dealing with crimes and criminals. An officer from its crime branch posed as a food delivery agent to apprehend a drug peddler and seized mephedrone worth ₹10 lakh in the western suburb of Jogeshwari here, an official said on Sunday to details, quoted by Hindustan Times and news agency PTI, the head of the crime branch unit 10 – Inspector Deepak Sawant – donned the uniform of a food delivery agent to apprehend the accused in the SV Road area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday accused, identified as Faisal Akbar Makhanoja, was nabbed by Sawant and his team after a chase official said that their team recovered 100 gm of mephedrone (MD) worth ₹10 lakh from the accused, adding that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered READ: Bomb scare in Mumbai! Police receive threat of blast ahead of New Year, investigation underwayApart from this, Mumbai's Crime Branch Unit 11 also arrested two drug peddlers from the Santosh Nagar area and recovered drugs worth ₹12 lakh from them registered a case against accused Akshay Jagtap and Iqbal Anwar Hussain under the NDPS Act.\"Mumbai's Crime Branch Unit 11 arrested two drug peddlers from the Santosh Nagar area and recovered drugs worth ₹12 lakh from them. Police registered a case against accused Akshay Jagtap and Iqbal Anwar Hussain under the NDPS Act,\" said Mumbai Police man arrested:In another case, Mumbai Police nabbed a 62-year-old man – wanted in a murder case and believed to be dead – after 31 years from the Nalasopara area in the neighbouring Palghar district accused, identified as Deepak Narayan Bhise, was tracked after the police got his wife's mobile phone number changed multiple locations before settling in Nalasopara where he was living in rented accommodation with his family for the last two years, and used to take tree-cutting contracts, the official said was accused of killing one Raju Chikna in 1989 and of a murder bid on another person - Dharmendra Saroj was granted bail in the murder case in 1992 but he never turned up for the case hearing in court. In 2003, the court declared him absconding and asked the police to trace him, the official said police station sub-inspector Nitin Satam said, \"Accused Bhise has been arrested under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder) and lodged in a jail in Thane after being produced in a court. Further investigation is underway.\"With agency inputs.

