Year-Ender 2023: Here Is The List Of Celebrity Couples Who Tied The Knot This Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The year 2023 is about to come to an end and with it the trend setting weddings as well. From the highly anticipated Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding to celeb and political union of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, this year saw a number of celebrity union. With Arbaaz Khan giving us a year ender surprise by ringing wedding bells with Shura Khan, here's a round-up of Bollywood couples who tied the knot this year and paved the way for new trends read: Year-Ender 2023: Green energy stocks shine bright as India becomes global renewables leader; experts remain bullishSwara Bhasker and Fahad AhmedSwara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party leader Fahad Ahmed's had a court marriage on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act. This wedding came as a big surprise as the kept the news under wraps for over a month. They later held a series of wedding functions in March that included ceremonies like haldi, sangeet and walima Shetty and KL RahulSuniel Shetty's daughter and actor Athiya Shetty tied the knot her longtime boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul on January 23. Her wedding marked the begining of star studded affairs which was an intimate affair with family, friends and a few celebrities. The celebrations took place at Suniel's Khandala farmhouse and followed traditional south Indian rituals read: Year-ender 2023: From Barbie to Oppenheimer, here are the highest grossing movies of the yearMasaba Gupta and Satyadeep MisraMasaba Gupta who is Neena Gupta's daughter and actor tied the knot with Satyadeep Misra on January 27 in a secret intimate wedding. They shared in writing with wedding photos,“Married my ocean of calm, this morning, Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability and most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption – this is gonna be great!”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth MalhotraFrom reel to real life, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became the talk of the town and their wedding took place on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. Among the notable dignitaries at their wedding included Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and others Pandya and Nataša StankovićOn Valentine's Day, that is February 14, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya tied the knot in Udaipur with their family, friends and son Agastya. Their Christian wedding was followed by their Hindu wedding ceremony at the same venue. In a social media post they stated,“We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav ChadhaParineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha was one of the most high-profile weddings of the year that witnesses attendance of several political faces. Their engagement ceremony took place at Delhi's Kapurthala House on May 13. The spotlight wedding took place on September 24. They hosted a number of pre-wedding functions and their highly-guarded wedding took place at Udaipur's The Leela Palace which was attended by various notable dignitaries. The wedding was attended by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra and Aditya Thackeray among many others Hooda and Lin LaishramIn Manipur's Imphal, Randeep Hooda and Mary Kom fame Lin Laishram tied the knot in a traditional yet simple Meitei ceremony on November 29. The couple hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friendsAshish Vidyarthi and Rupali BaruaActor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for the second time at the age of 57 with a 50 year old Kolkata-based entrepreneur, Rupali Barua, on May 25. The wedding was a private affair. Ashish has a son named Arth from previous marriage with Piloo Vidyarthi Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall and businessman Ashesh L Sajnani tied the knot with a simple wedding ceremony at a gurdwara in Mumbai, on June 7. A number of celebrities attended their wedding including Kartik Aaryan, Luv Ranjan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Shama Sikander, Sahil Salathia, Ridhima Pandit and Chahatt Khanna read: Year-Ender 2023: 7 New Year resolutions for your personal growth in 2024Mukti Mohan and Kunal ThakurDancer-actor Mukti Mohan married actor Kunal Thakur on December 10. In a joint social media post the couple wrote,“In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as husband and wife.”Arbaaz Khan and Sshura KhanActor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan at sister Arpita Khan's home in Mumbai. The wedding that took place on December 24 was an intimate nikah ceremony with close family members and some industry friends in attendance.

MENAFN31122023007365015876ID1107672282