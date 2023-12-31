               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

India Plans Linkage To Bangladesh's Matarbari Port In Regional Connectivity Push


12/31/2023 2:01:17 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "New Delhi: India is considering proposals to connect Bangladesh's strategically important Matarbari port to northeastern states, according to people aware of the matter.

MENAFN31122023007365015876ID1107672277

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search