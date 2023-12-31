Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extends New Year Wishes To Keralites All Over The World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished Happy New Year to Keralites all over the world. The CM stated that during this celebration, we can share our hopes for a better tomorrow with peace, happiness, and equality.

The world is welcoming the new year. During this celebration, we can share our hopes for a better tomorrow with peace, happiness, and equality. We have to resist and defeat these malicious attempts with a sense of unity rooted in humanity. Hate propaganda can only be countered by joining forces to shape a better society. Let the New Year celebrations become declarations of harmony, secularism, love, brotherhood, and friendship. Let us join in the celebrations with care. Happy New Year to all, he added.

At the same time, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan also conveyed his greetings to the Keralites. In his message, the Governor said that he wished 2024 to be the year of ensuring happiness and security for all by strengthening our unity in ideas and actions aimed at the progress and prosperity of Kerala.