On New Year's Eve, Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Share Recipe For Their Homemade Orange Marmalade (WATCH)

As 2023 came to an end, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi celebrated the day by cooking orange marmalade at home with fresh fruit plucked from their kitchen garden.

The recipe belongs to Rahul Gandhi's sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi posted a five-minute video of the marmalade-making process on his YouTube page,

under the banner of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, or march for a united India.

Sonia Gandhi also talked about how, decades ago, she learned to adapt to eating Indian food. "When I came here, it took me time to adjust to the Indian flavours, especially the chillies," remarked Sonia Gandhi.

The video starts with the two Gandhis walking to their kitchen garden with a wicker basket to pluck the fruit.

"Mum, why do you have to cut it anyway? Why can't you just pluck it?" Rahul Gandhi said as he cut the fruit from its stalks in the garden.

They must be fully ripe, according to Sonia Gandhi. She went on, "This is actually Priyanka's recipe."

Soon after, they both entered the clean simple kitchen and got to work on the oranges.

"If BJP people want to get the jam, they can get it too. What do you say, mummy?" Rahul Gandhi said. "They will throw it at us," Sonia Gandhi replied, and both broke out in laughter.

Later in the clip, while they waited for the oranges to boil, Sonia Gandhi expressed how much her own intransigence irritates Rahul.

In the video, Sonia Gandhi also discussed her favourite aspect of her son Rahul Gandhi, stating that he is really kind.

Once the marmalade was prepared, they placed it in little jars and attached a brown paper note that said, "With love, from Sonia and Rahul."

