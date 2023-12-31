MPD Arrests Man For July Homicide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) (Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a man has been arrested for a July 2023 homicide.
On Monday, July 3, 2023, at approximately 12:16 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the 2800 block of Hartford Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Langston Sharps , of Southeast, DC, with gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.
On Thursday, December 28, 2023, members of the Seventh District arrested 22-year-old Jahi Settles , of no fixed address, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed .
CCN: 23107072
