               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Happy New Year


12/31/2023 1:46:15 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, December 31 - 2024 New Year Message by Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region Mr Ho Iat Seng Concerted effort to unleash new development, welcoming the MSAR's 25th anniversary

MENAFN31122023003118003196ID1107672239

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search