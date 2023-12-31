               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
260 Main Road Huntington


12/31/2023 1:46:15 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Main Road in the town of Huntington is currently closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash and power lines across the roadway.

No other information is available at this time and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Drivers can expect delays in this area and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.

Sam Trombino

ECD II Williston State Police.

802-878-7111

MENAFN31122023003118003196ID1107672238

