260 Main Road Huntington

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Main Road in the town of Huntington is currently closed in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash and power lines across the roadway.
No other information is available at this time and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
Drivers can expect delays in this area and are encouraged to seek alternate routes.
Sam Trombino
ECD II Williston State Police.
802-878-7111
MENAFN31122023003118003196ID1107672238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.