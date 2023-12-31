Berlin Barracks/Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference With Access To Emergency Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3007362
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper John Gildea
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/31/2023 0729 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Paul's Square East Montpelier, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault & Interference with access to emergency services
ACCUSED: Jason Webster
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Montpelier, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/31/2023 at approximately 07:29 hours Troopers responded to a family fight in East Montpelier. An investigation led to the arrest of Jason Webster for the offense of Aggravated Domestic Assault and interference with access to emergency services. Webster was taken into custody and later released on conditions of release to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 01/02/2024 at 12:30 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/02/2024 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper John Gildea
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648
MENAFN31122023003118003196ID1107672237
