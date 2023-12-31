Hotel Room Rents Shoot Up To Lakhs For New Year's Day

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) As people in India gear up to ring in the New Year, the influx of domestic and international travellers in cities like Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra have sent room rents in various hotels, clubs, resorts, etc, soaring.

In many five-star hotels, the rent of special suites and Maharaja rooms has crossed Rs one lakh. On the occasion of New Year, the room rents also includes services like New Year Party, bars and restaurants.

Attractive and lucrative packages are also being offered by five-star hotels to domestic and international travellers in Delhi.

In some package offers provided by these five-star hotels, there is a cash discount and in some places there is an offer of complimentary breakfast as well. However, the special thing is that despite giving all kinds of discounts, the packages of many five-star hotels range from Rs 40,000 to 70,000.

New Year celebrations will continue on January 1 as well that is why hotels are offering packages of two nights and three days to tourists coming to national capital.

According to hotelier D.P. Sharma, celebrations and lavish parties are organised in almost all the five-star hotels of Delhi on New Year. This is the reason why Delhi is a huge favourite destination of tourists on New Year.

According to Sharma, to enjoy the winter season in Delhi, a large number of tourists from the cities and neighbouring states come to Delhi to celebrate the New Year.

According to another hotelier R.N. Singh, there are several luxurious hotels, clubs, bars and restaurants in Delhi, so people like to come here to celebrate. During this season, foreign guests visit Delhi in large numbers due to which bookings in big hotels of Delhi increases.

He told that this season is very favourable for European tourists and they like to visit India at this time.

Dinkar Tripathi, who runs a hotel, says that in the last few years, people all over the world, including India were suffering from Covid-19. While on one hand work remained slow due to Covid-19, people were also worried about their health. However, now the situation has completely changed.

According to Tripathi, domestic and foreign travellers are moving towards Delhi after Covid-19.

He told that foreign travellers also prefer Delhi for New Year parties for another reason.

According to Tripathi, the luxurious five-star hotels in Delhi are quite cheap compared to European countries. Tourists coming from abroad come here as tourists to many parts of India at cheap prices.

