Assam's Milk Producer Awarded For Developing Dairy Cooperative Eco-System

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Dec 31 (IANS) The West Assam Milk Producers' Co-operative Union Ltd (WAMUL) has been awarded by the Centre for its active participation and "superlative performance" in the development of dairy cooperative eco-system in Assam.

S.B. Bose, the Managing Director of WAMUL, on Sunday said: "It is an honour for the dairy farmers of Assam that WAMUL and our own brand Purabi Dairy is recognised and facilitated with the prestigious National Cooperative Dairy Federation of India (NCDFI) Limited e-market Award 2022-23 by Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah."

"Receiving this prestigious award reflects the collective efforts of the entire Purabi Dairy family. It reaffirms our commitment to providing a robust market for our dedicated dairy farmers and delivering quality products to our valued consumers," he added.

Bose also mentioned that they have taken up a mission to empower the farming community through innovative initiatives and contribute to the sustainable growth of the cooperative sector.

The award ceremony was held in conjunction with the foundation stone laying event for NCDFI Limited's headquarters in Gujrat's Gandhinagar on Saturday.

In his speech, Shah urged all cooperatives to transition to 100 per cent bank transfers which incidentally has already been achieved by WAMUL which has been at the forefront in helping provide livelihood to around 30,000 dairy farmers under 700 dairy cooperatives from 9 districts of Assam.

The official said that as the largest dairy cooperative in the region, Purabi Dairy has ensured a year-round remunerative market for its dairy farmers along with quality-based value-added products to consumers. "For a holistic approach, Purabi Dairy has conducted workshops to train farmers in various allied activities, such as bee-keeping and honey harvesting, augmenting their income," Bose said.

--IANS

tdr/sha