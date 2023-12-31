               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Route 4 In Killington


12/31/2023 1:01:08 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 4 in Killington was fully opened in the area of Jughandle Road and Winterberry road at 9:45am.

Please drive carefully.

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

