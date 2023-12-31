10-Year-Old Girl In Bihar Succumbs To Covid

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 31 (IANS) A 10-year-old girl in Bihar's Rohtas district who was hospitalised with chest and lung infection and later tested positive for Covid-19 has died on Sunday, an official said.
The deceased has been identified as Sadhna Kumari, daughter of Harendra Giri.
Sadhana had a chest infection, and was later admitted to a private hospital in Nokha where she died.
KN Tiwari, the civil surgeon of Rohtas, said that the sample was sent to Patna to find a new variant of Covid-19.
The girl's father, Harendra Giri, said: "Sadhana was recently participating in a school programme in Sherghati block in Gaya district. After returning from that programme, she fell sick and was admitted to the hospital. When doctors conducted her RT-PCR test, she was found Covid positive."
In the last 24 hours, 7 patients were tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar, including 3 in Gaya.
Earlier, Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Patna and Muzaffarpur.
