Himachal To Provide Horticulture Material Through HPMC

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Dec 31 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday said the government would offer quality horticulture equipment, fertilisers and pesticides at affordable rates through the state-run Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) from January 1.

Emphasising the government's commitment, he said HPMC has reduced its margin from 15 to 9 per cent, enabling apple growers to access quality products at more economical prices.

Furthermore, HPMC has inked 38 memoranda of understanding for direct purchases from original manufacturing companies, offering the farmers vital items at low rates.

The Chief Minister said: "Our government is committed to supporting apple growers and the decision to reduce margins reflects our dedication to uplifting the horticultural community and enhancing the economic wellbeing of apple growers in Himachal as our top priority."

Highlighting the government's dedication to systemic revamp, he said: "The government is working for 'Vyavastha Parivarta' and every decision is being made for public welfare, ensuring that every section of the state can reap full benefits."

The government aims to increase the income of the horticulturists. The Horticulture department will suitably modify the existing schemes and make them more effective through appropriate restructuring, he added.

The government made provisions in its first budget for an online system to be established to facilitate procurement of horticulture produce at minimum support price by HPMC. This online facility will also be available for booking the controlled atmosphere (CA) stores of the HPMC.

Apart from the sale of produce from home, the farmers will also be able to book farm equipment and materials sold by the HPMC, he said.

Grading and packing houses, CA and cold stores would be set up in association with FPOs in Bhavanagar in Kinnaur, Sandasu, near Chirgaon, Anu in Jubbal, Chopal in Shimla, Jabli of Solan district, Sundernagar in Mandi, Duttnagar, near Rampur Bushehar, and Kharapathar in Shimla, said the Chief Minister.

The government facilitated the sale of apples at a per-kg rate in the current year, fulfilling the long-pending demands of the apple growers, leading to increased profits for growers, said Sukhu.

Looking ahead, he assured the sale of apples in the upcoming season would be streamlined into universal cartons.

Besides Shimla, most of the apple cultivation in Himachal Pradesh is concentrated in the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur and Chamba.

Surveys of the state Horticulture Department show the productivity of apple ranges from 6 to 11.5 tonnes per hectare in the state, in comparison to 35 to 40 tonnes per hectare in more advanced countries.

Farmers and trade insiders say the overall apple production in the state has been erratic since 2010.

The production of apples in 2023 is almost half of the 2010 yield of 8.92 lakh metric tonnes.

In between 2010 and 2023, except for 7.77 lakh metric tonnes in 2015, the yield was as low as 2.75 lakh tons in 2011 and 3.69 lakh tonnes in 2018.

Experts and growers believe that changes in precipitation patterns like frequent extreme weather events both in summer and winter have even impacted the taste, colour and texture of apples.

--IANS

vg/pgh