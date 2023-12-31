Violence Upset Co-Existence And Development, Hope 2024 Sees Resumed Journey To Better Manipur: CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 31 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Sunday said that the eight-month-long ethnic violence in the state had disrupted the fabric of peaceful co-existence among different communities while development works and economic activities have slowed down and it was not a good sign for the state.

The Chief Minister, in his New Year's message, said that for nearly eight months now, Manipur has been going through one of the worst phases in its history, with the loss of many precious lives and many others uprooted from their homes.

“The unprecedented ethnic conflict has, directly or indirectly, affected everyone residing in the state. It is high time that we rise together to overcome the barriers and stumbling blocks in our journey towards a better Manipur, where all its people live together peacefully, and harmoniously and get access to the facilities of a developed state."

The Chief Minister said that Manipur had been witnessing a significant and sustained trend of visible and tangible development in recent years, with people from all communities contributing their part in taking the state towards an upward growth trajectory. Hosting various events like the Business 20 Summit, Femina Miss India Grand Finale, Hero Tri-Nation International Football, Durand Cup, and other events showcased the improvement in the state's law-and-order situation and the capacity and ability to hold national and international events, Singh said.

He said that the state government, with a mission-oriented mode, has been continuing its citizen welfare initiatives to ensure that no person or place is left out of its development radar.

Positive changes could be seen in all sectors, be it in education, health, road infrastructure, sports, and tourism among others, Singh claimed.

"As the year 2023 ends, let us forget and forgive the trauma of the past and start the New Year 2024 in an atmosphere of love and compassion," he said, adding that with the onset of the New Year, "let us resolve to stand together, rise above all evil thoughts and work steadfast to take the State back to its earlier track of growth and development".

