PKL 10: Parteek Dahiya's 25-Point Performance Helps Gujarat Giants Beat Bengal Warriors 51-42

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Dec 31 (IANS) Parteek Dahiya stood out with a 25-point game to help the Gujarat Giants swat away the challenge of the Bengal Warriors 51-42 in a Season 10 preliminary round match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Noida Stadium here on Sunday.

The young and sensational Parteek Dahiya came up with a sensational performance as the Gujarat Giants registered their sixth win in PKL Season 10. This is also their third win on the bounce.

For the Bengal Warriors, Nitin Kumar scored 12 points while Maninder Singh registered 11.

Rakesh got the proceedings underway for the Gujarat Giants with a smart raid, after which Shrikant Jadhav stepped out of bounds, giving the men in orange a slender early lead against the Bengal Warriors.

Rakesh and Parteek Dahiya kept pushing forward for the Gujarat Giants, while Maninder Singh and Nitin Kumar led the charge for the Bengal Warriors, with both sides matching each other blow for blow. Right after the 10-minute mark, Parteek Dahiya put in a big raid, and skipper Fazel Atrachali led the All-Out off the next move, giving the Gujarat Giants a 5-point lead, and some breathing space, in what was turning out to be a very closely fought contest.

Dahiya though took the game by the scruff of the neck, registering an All-Out on the opposition, to give the Gujarat Giants a solid 13-point lead. By the team the teams went into the break, the Gujarat Giants led the Bengal Warriors by 28-17.

Shrikant Jadhav started off the second half with a bang, as he scored a massive 4-point Super Raid. The Bengal Warriors had their task cut out, and they were giving it all they had as they looked to mount a comeback.

Shrikant Jadhav registered an All-Out a little while later, and the lead was down to 5 points, with a little over 10 minutes to go in the game. The Bengal Warriors were chipping away but the Gujarat Giants kept them at arm's length. Going into the final phase of play, the Bengal Warriors trailed the Gujarat Giants by 7 points, and the contest was well and truly on a knife-edge.

By now, Parteek Dahiya had registered his Super 10 and was marching on, as the Gujarat Giants continued to dominate. Parteek Dahiya scored another All-Out for his side, as their lead stood at seven points with just over five minutes to go.

For the Bengal Warriors though, Nitin Kumar and Maninder led the charge in the closing moments, however, the Gujarat Giants had enough in the bank and walked off the mat with a comfortable nine-point win.

