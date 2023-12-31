Zomato ‘War Room’ Handles Order Surge With Over 3.2 Lakh Delivery Boys

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) As food orders surged on New Year's Eve, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared images of the "war room" at the company headquarters.
Zomato executives and other team members were seen ready with cans of coke and food for the massive traffic on Zomato on December 31.
Goyal tweeted:“3.2 lakh+ delivery partners across @zomato and @letsblinkit are serving India today. Thank you for helping the nation celebrate.”
He added that 8,422 orders were placed at 8:06 p.m. - that's 140 orders every second.“Really want to attend the party in Kolkata – where someone just ordered 125 items in a single order,” Goyal posted.
