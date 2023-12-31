Fleksa Announces New Digital Solutions For The Restaurant Industry In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

fleksa- The Restaurant OS

Fleksa announces its 2023 suite of digital solutions, enhancing restaurant operations and customer experiences through technology and strategic partnerships.

- Bhagwati Bhushan MishraUNITED STATES, December 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Under the strategic leadership of CEO Bhagwati Bhushan Mishra , Fleksa is set to introduce a range of digital tools in 2023, aimed at enhancing restaurant operations and customer interactions. These tools are developed to assist in various aspects of restaurant management, marking a significant step in the hospitality sector.2023: A Year of Technological Advancements with FleksaFleksa's upcoming offerings include advanced POS systems and customer engagement tools. These are designed to improve efficiency in restaurant management and enhance the dining experience. The introduction of these tools indicates a noteworthy development in the operational methods and customer engagement strategies of restaurants.The Fleksa Ecosystem: Integrating Functionality and InnovationThe latest iteration of Fleksa's ecosystem combines features such as order processing, reservations, marketing, and customer feedback in a unified approach. This integration is aimed at offering a streamlined experience for restaurants, ensuring a more interconnected and efficient business operation. Fleksa's initiative begins in New York City, with plans for broader adoption.New Features Introduced by Fleksa:QR Code Enabled Ordering and Payment, PayPerSe: This feature allows easy access to menus and streamlines the ordering process, incorporating secure payment options via QR code technology. It offers a contactless solution for restaurant patrons.Cloud-Based POS System: This TSE-compliant, cross-platform system is designed for improved order and reservation management. It uses cloud technology for real-time tracking and inventory control, enhancing staff management and operational efficiency.Strategic Partnerships: Collaborating with GoogleFleksa has established strategic partnerships with leading companies, including Google. These partnerships are crucial in combining advanced technology with Fleksa's digital offerings.Order with Google : This feature facilitates ordering from Fleksa-affiliated restaurants directly via Google Search and Maps, improving visibility and accessibility.Reserve with Google: In collaboration with Google, Fleksa offers a reservation system that allows customers to book tables through Google Search and Maps, simplifying the reservation process for both customers and restaurants.Leadership and Innovation in the IndustryUnder Mishra's leadership, Fleksa incorporates advanced AI and ML technologies in its solutions, emerging as a notable player in the restaurant technology sector. Over 1000 restaurants globally have adopted Fleksa's digital solutions, indicating its growing impact.Operational Improvements and Cost EfficiencyRestaurants using Fleksa's systems have reported significant operational improvements and cost reductions. Some have seen up to a 30% decrease in order-related expenses, highlighting the effectiveness of the system in enhancing process efficiency and profitability.Fleksa's Role in Industry TransformationFleksa continues to influence the restaurant industry with its suite of digital solutions, combining technological innovation with practical application. The company is committed to revolutionizing restaurant operations and customer engagement in a digital-centric environment.About FleksaAs an industry innovator, Fleksa focuses on developing integrated systems for the restaurant industry, aiming to transform how restaurants manage operations and interact with customers in the digital era. Through its solutions, Fleksa is not just adapting to industry changes but is actively contributing to its evolution.

